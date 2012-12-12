Classic Nachos

Rating: 3.99 stars
127 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 65
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 12
  • 127 Ratings

The best part about making nachos is getting to create it a recipe that's all your own. Bake a batch using our classic nacho recipe, then go to town with topping options such as cilantro, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, and salsa. Or switch it up entirely and use fries or pizza crust for your "chips."

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange half of the tortilla chips on an 11- or 12-inch ovenproof platter or pizza pan; set aside.

  • In a large skillet cook ground beef over medium heat until brown. Drain off fat.

  • Stir the black beans and the 1 cup salsa into the beef. Spoon half of the mixture over chips. Sprinkle with half the cheese. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove from oven. Top with remaining chips, beef mixture, and cheese. Bake for 10 minutes more or until cheese melts.

  • If desired, top with green onion, cilantro, jalapeño chile pepper, sour cream, and/or additional salsa.

For Restaurant-Style Nachos

For restaurant-style loaded nachos, omit shredded cheese. Fully assemble the nachos and bake about 15 minutes. Spoon warmed purchased queso dip over baked nachos.

Beyond Chips

Instead of tortilla chips, spoon nacho toppings over hot French fries, potato tots, baked potato skins, roasted sweet potato slices, pita rounds, shredded lettuce, or pizza crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; 21 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 638 mg sodium. 484 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

