Classic Nachos
The best part about making nachos is getting to create it a recipe that's all your own. Bake a batch using our classic nacho recipe, then go to town with topping options such as cilantro, jalapeno peppers, sour cream, and salsa. Or switch it up entirely and use fries or pizza crust for your "chips."
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
For Restaurant-Style Nachos
For restaurant-style loaded nachos, omit shredded cheese. Fully assemble the nachos and bake about 15 minutes. Spoon warmed purchased queso dip over baked nachos.
Beyond Chips
Instead of tortilla chips, spoon nacho toppings over hot French fries, potato tots, baked potato skins, roasted sweet potato slices, pita rounds, shredded lettuce, or pizza crust.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
368 calories; 21 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 638 mg sodium. 484 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;