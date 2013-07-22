Classic Chicken Pot Pie
A few shortcuts, including leftover chicken, frozen vegetables and canned condensed soup, cut down on the prep time required for this comfort food dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large saucepan combine chicken, mixed vegetables, soup, onions, half-and-half, poultry seasoning, garlic salt, and cayenne pepper. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Cover chicken mixture and keep warm.
Prepare Pastry for Double-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a 14x10-inch rectangle. If desired, use a 1-inch fluted round cookie cutter to make cutouts in pastry; reserve cutouts. Transfer hot chicken mixture to an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Wrap pastry rectangle around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry on top of chicken mixture. Fold under extra pastry even with the edges of baking dish. Using a fork, press pastry along edges of dish to seal. In a small bowl combine egg and the water. Brush top of pastry lightly with egg mixture. If desired, arrange the reserved cutouts on pastry; brush lightly with egg mixture.
Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until filling is bubbly and pastry is golden.
*Tip:
Chop any large vegetable pieces into a uniform size.
Tip:
For a lighter recipe, use reduced-fat versions of the soup, cream cheese, and milk.
Nutrition Facts (Classic Chicken Pot Pie)
Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the ice water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Divide pastry in half; form halves into balls.