Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 3.86 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

A few shortcuts, including leftover chicken, frozen vegetables and canned condensed soup, cut down on the prep time required for this comfort food dinner.

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large saucepan combine chicken, mixed vegetables, soup, onions, half-and-half, poultry seasoning, garlic salt, and cayenne pepper. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Cover chicken mixture and keep warm.

  • Prepare Pastry for Double-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a 14x10-inch rectangle. If desired, use a 1-inch fluted round cookie cutter to make cutouts in pastry; reserve cutouts. Transfer hot chicken mixture to an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Wrap pastry rectangle around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry on top of chicken mixture. Fold under extra pastry even with the edges of baking dish. Using a fork, press pastry along edges of dish to seal. In a small bowl combine egg and the water. Brush top of pastry lightly with egg mixture. If desired, arrange the reserved cutouts on pastry; brush lightly with egg mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until filling is bubbly and pastry is golden.

*Tip:

Chop any large vegetable pieces into a uniform size.

Tip:

For a lighter recipe, use reduced-fat versions of the soup, cream cheese, and milk.

Nutrition Facts (Classic Chicken Pot Pie)

Per Serving:
728 calories; 41 g total fat; 16 g saturated fat; 11 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 146 mg cholesterol; 925 mg sodium. 505 mg potassium; 57 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 32 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 4325 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 129 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the ice water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Divide pastry in half; form halves into balls.

Reviews (2)

leeclarke117gm
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2017
It was easy and came out very delicious. I will make this again
Leanne Clarke
Rating: Unrated
10/21/2016
I made this for my family and it was delicious.  I used pre made pie crust but I plan to make this recipe again and make my own pie crust.It was easy to make as well.
