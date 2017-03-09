Classic Chicken Cacciatore

Gluten-free but flavorful, this Italian comfort food chicken dinner will quickly become a mainstay on your meal plan.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle chicken lightly with salt and cracked black pepper. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook just until brown, turning once. Remove from skillet.

  • Add mushrooms, sweet pepper, carrot, and garlic to the skillet. Cook over medium heat for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully add wine. Simmer, uncovered, until wine is nearly evaporated. Stir in tomatoes, onions, oregano, and the 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper.

  • Return chicken to skillet. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (at least 175°F). Stir in vinegar. Season to taste with additional salt. Serve with hot cooked lasagna noodles. If desired, sprinkle with olives and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 129 mg cholesterol; 611 mg sodium. 854 mg potassium; 64 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 39 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3116 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 169 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 137 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

