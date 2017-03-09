Classic Chicken Cacciatore
Gluten-free but flavorful, this Italian comfort food chicken dinner will quickly become a mainstay on your meal plan.
Ingredients
Directions
Sprinkle chicken lightly with salt and cracked black pepper. In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook just until brown, turning once. Remove from skillet.Advertisement
Add mushrooms, sweet pepper, carrot, and garlic to the skillet. Cook over medium heat for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully add wine. Simmer, uncovered, until wine is nearly evaporated. Stir in tomatoes, onions, oregano, and the 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper.
Return chicken to skillet. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (at least 175°F). Stir in vinegar. Season to taste with additional salt. Serve with hot cooked lasagna noodles. If desired, sprinkle with olives and parsley.