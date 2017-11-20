Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Rating: 5.0 stars Loved it and is now my favorite. I hope to make the special variations for Christmas. The classic pancake is absolutely wonderful. I did not have baking powder so I just used self-raising flour and omitted salt, baking powder, and baking soda.

Rating: 5 stars These are the best pancakes ever !

Rating: 5.0 stars I love the recipe I did exactly what the recipe said. I level everything which makes a difference in how the pancakes come out. The pancakes were so good the recipe is a keeper.

Advertisement