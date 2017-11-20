Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
For the ultimate fluffy pancakes, include both baking soda (for leavening) and baking powder (for bubbles and height) in the batter and sift the dry ingredients before mixing.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into a large bowl. (This ensures equal distribution of the leaveners: baking powder and soda.) In another bowl combine egg, buttermilk, and oil.Advertisement
-
Add the egg mixture all at once to the flour mixture. Stir just until moistened; the batter should be slightly lumpy. Warning: Overmixing results in tough pancakes.
-
Pour 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes each side or until golden brown. Flip when top is bubbly and edges look slightly dry.
PB-Banana Crunch:
Stir in a handful of Cap’n Crunch cereal. Top with melted peanut butter, banana slices, and more cereal.
Buckwheat with Fig and Prosciutto:
Swap buckwheat flour for 1/2 cup of the 13/4 cup flour. Stir in 2 tsp. chopped fresh sage. Top with figs, prosciutto, and balsamic glaze.
Chocolate & Vanilla:
Stir in 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste and 1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate. Top with whipped cream and chopped chocolate.
Lemon-Ricotta with Roasted Strawberries:
Swap 1/4 cup ricotta cheese for 1/4 cup of the buttermilk. Stir in 1 Tbsp. lemon zest. Top with roasted strawberries.
Cornmeal with Blueberries & Feta:
Swap 1/2 cup cornmeal for 1/2 cup of the flour. Stir in 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels. Top with blueberries, crumbled feta, more corn, and honey.
Cinnamon-Pear:
Swap packed brown sugar for granulated. Stir in 1/4 tsp. cinnamon. Top with sautéed pears and maple syrup.
*
Place 11/2 Tbsp. lemon juice in a glass measuring cup and add enough milk to total 11/2 cups. Let stand 5 minutes before using.
Make Ahead:
Layer cooked pancakes between waxed paper in a freezer bag. freeze up to 3 months. to reheat, place a pancake between paper towels; microwave 45 to 60 seconds, flipping once.