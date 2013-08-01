Citrus Upside-Down Cake

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Translate the concept of the classic pineapple upside down cake recipe into this stunning yet easy citrus cake recipe from scratch. Spoon extra buttery brown sugar goodness over the baked cake for a sweet finish.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl stir together brown sugar, melted butter, and water until combined; spread evenly over bottom of pan. Place fruit slices over brown sugar mixture, overlapping as necessary. Set pan aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and ground cardamom; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed about 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add flour mixture; beat on low to medium speed just until combined (mixture will be thick).

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir milk and 1/4 cup butter until butter melts; add to batter, beating until combined. Carefully pour batter into the prepared pan over citrus slices.

  • Bake 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean (avoid checking cake too early, as it may sink in the center). Remove; cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes. Loosen sides of cake; invert onto serving platter. Spoon any remaining brown sugar mixture in pan over top of cake. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 134 mg sodium. 126 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 38 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 366 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 77 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
emel_inal
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2017
I reduced the amount of sugar by half and still turned out great.
Erin Miller
Rating: Unrated
12/09/2013
I made this recipe and it has been in the oven for almost 1.5 hrs so far and will not cook through. Any ideas?
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019