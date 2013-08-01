Citrus Upside-Down Cake
Translate the concept of the classic pineapple upside down cake recipe into this stunning yet easy citrus cake recipe from scratch. Spoon extra buttery brown sugar goodness over the baked cake for a sweet finish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl stir together brown sugar, melted butter, and water until combined; spread evenly over bottom of pan. Place fruit slices over brown sugar mixture, overlapping as necessary. Set pan aside.Advertisement
In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and ground cardamom; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed about 4 minutes or until slightly thickened. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add flour mixture; beat on low to medium speed just until combined (mixture will be thick).
In a small saucepan heat and stir milk and 1/4 cup butter until butter melts; add to batter, beating until combined. Carefully pour batter into the prepared pan over citrus slices.
Bake 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean (avoid checking cake too early, as it may sink in the center). Remove; cool on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes. Loosen sides of cake; invert onto serving platter. Spoon any remaining brown sugar mixture in pan over top of cake. Cool.