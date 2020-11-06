Citrus Shimmer Cocktail

Rating: Unrated

Raise spirits (and a glass) with this cheery-colored cocktail. Citrus juice and limoncello lend a hint of color, but a thick lemon twist makes a vibrant drink garnish.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail glass combine tangerine or orange juice, and limoncello. Add 3 oz. chilled Prosecco or other sparkling wine. Add ice cubes and garnish with a tangerine or lemon twist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 12mg; potassium 109mg; carbohydrates 3g; fiber 0g; sugar 7g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 82IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 2mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 22mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

