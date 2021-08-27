Citrus Rumchata Biscochitos

Rating: Unrated

Traditional cinnamon- and anise-flavored biscochitos are the state cookie of New Mexico. For a new spin, we added rumchata--a liqueur that is a blend of rum and horchata.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine the 3/4 cup sugar, orange zest, and anise seeds. Cover and pulse until mixture is sandy and fragrant; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together the flours, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter, coconut oil, and sugar-orange mixture with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until light and fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add egg, Rumchata, and vanilla. Beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour mixture. Divide dough in half and shape each into a disk. Wrap and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. On a lightly floured surface roll half the dough at a time until 1/4-inch thick. Using desired 2 1/2-inch cutter, cut out dough. Place 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. In a small bowl combine 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over cutouts. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

Storage:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 1g; vitamin a 127.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 12.6mcg; sodium 79mg; potassium 29mg; calcium 13mg; iron 0.5mg.
