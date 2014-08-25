Citrus-Herb Marinated Chicken

Bored by basic chicken breasts? This flavor-packed Citrus-Herb Chicken recipe will make you love the dinner staple again. Add a side of rice, pasta, or potatoes to round out the easy chicken dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken breast halves in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, stir together lemon juice, honey, olive oil, thyme, rosemary, shallot, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour over chicken; seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours, turning the bag occasionally.

  • Preheat broiler. Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat about 6 minutes or until light brown.

  • Turn chicken and brush lightly with reserved marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F). If desired, serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 82 mg cholesterol; 366 mg sodium. 344 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Alyona Malone
Rating: Unrated
04/14/2016
This was really good! All of the spices go so well together. Our full review can be seen here: http://www.nickandalonakitchen.com/2016/04/citrus-herb-marinated-chicken.html
