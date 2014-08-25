Citrus-Herb Marinated Chicken
Bored by basic chicken breasts? This flavor-packed Citrus-Herb Chicken recipe will make you love the dinner staple again. Add a side of rice, pasta, or potatoes to round out the easy chicken dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place chicken breast halves in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, stir together lemon juice, honey, olive oil, thyme, rosemary, shallot, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour over chicken; seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours, turning the bag occasionally.Advertisement
-
Preheat broiler. Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat about 6 minutes or until light brown.
-
Turn chicken and brush lightly with reserved marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F). If desired, serve with lemon wedges.