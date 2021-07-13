Citrus-Ginger Sports Tonic

Fresh ginger gives this recovery drink a spicy kick. If you love ginger use the full teaspoon, but if you want more of the citrus and honey flavors, use the low end of the ginger range.

By Katie Morford, MS RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

10 mins
1
  • In a drinking glass, use a fork to whisk 1 tsp. honey and a small pinch fine sea salt into 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice until it dissolves. Add ¾ cup fresh orange juice and ½ to 1 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger and whisk again. Chill or serve over ice.

This tangy beverage includes sodium along with plenty of potassium courtesy of the citrus juices. Ginger gives it a spicy kick, plus antioxidants and compounds that help fight off bacteria.

109 calories; carbohydrates 26g; sugars 22g; protein 1g; vitamin a 372.9IU; vitamin c 99mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 59.1mcg; sodium 144mg; potassium 395mg; calcium 22mg; iron 0.4mg.
