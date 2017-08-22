Cinnamon Nuts

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

When fall rolls around, we just want to snack on cinnamon recipes. Luckily, these cinnamon-spiced nuts are here to satisfy those in-between meals cravings.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
40 mins at 300°
Yield:
About 6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Grease a 15x10-inch baking pan. In a very large bowl beat together egg white, the water, and vanilla with a fork. Add nuts, tossing to coat.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Sprinkle sugar mixture over nut mixture, tossing to coat. Spread nuts in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake about 40 minutes or until nuts are toasted and crisp, stirring once halfway through baking time. Spread nuts on waxed paper; cool. If necessary, break into pieces.

To Store

Place nuts in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 13g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3mg; potassium 130mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 2g; sugar 9g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/24/2020