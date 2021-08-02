Cinnamon-Ginger Madeleines

Rating: Unrated

Don't pass on the molasses! The dark brown syrup adds robust and distinct flavor to these ginger- and cinnamon-laced treats.

By Sue Hoss
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Gradually beat in both sugars until light and fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in molasses.

  • In a small bowl stir together remaining ingredients. Sprinkle half of the flour mixture over butter mixture; fold in until combined. Repeat with remaining flour mixture. Cover and chill batter 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease and flour twenty-four 3-inch madeleine molds. Spoon batter into prepared molds, filling each about half full.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden and tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in molds 1 minute. Using the point of a knife, loosen each madeleine from the mold; invert mold over a wire rack to release madeleines. Cool completely.

To Store

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Note

Let molds cool completely between baking batches of madeleines. Grease and flour molds for each batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 21mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 1g; sugars 6g; protein 1g; vitamin a 81.8IU; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 9.5mcg; sodium 46mg; potassium 39mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.4mg.
