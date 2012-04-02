Cinnamon-Coffee-Dunked Donut Pudding

Rating: 3.25 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 12 Ratings

Serve this kid-friendly casserole recipe for a decadent brunch or dessert. It's a brilliant way to put day-old donuts to good use!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place doughnut pieces in a 3-quart baking dish; set aside.

  • In a large bowl whisk together milk, sweetened condensed milk, coffee, egg yolks, and 1 tsp. of the cinnamon. Pour evenly over doughnuts. Combine granulated sugar and remaining cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over doughnut mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan melt butter over low heat. Stir in brown sugar and whipping cream. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Spoon over pudding. If desired, top with sprinkles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 185 mg sodium. 186 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 141 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

