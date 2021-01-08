Cinnamon Churro Snack Mix

This homemade snack mix makes a perfect gift and will last long after the holidays have passed.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
12 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a shallow roasting pan with foil, extending foil over edges. In prepared pan combine first five ingredients (through pecans). In a small bowl stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon.

  • In a medium saucepan cook and stir butter and brown sugar over medium heat until sugar is dissolved and mixture is smooth. Stir in vanilla.

  • Drizzle cereal mixture with butter mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-sugar; toss to coat. Sprinkle with remaining cinnamon-sugar; toss again.

  • Bake 10 minutes; stir. Bake 10 minutes more. Using foil, lift out snack mix; cool on foil. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

Tip

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 to 10 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 11g; protein 1g; vitamin a 242.3IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 33.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 153mg; potassium 65mg; calcium 30mg; iron 1.7mg.
