Cinnamon Bars
These simple cinnamon bars keep for a month in the freezer. And with a cinnamon-sugar coat on top, you're going to want to keep these on hand for when you're craving fall desserts.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set pan aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, the 2 teaspoons cinnamon, the baking powder, and baking soda; set aside.Advertisement
In a medium saucepan cook and stir brown sugar and the 2/3 cup butter over medium heat until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until combined.
Pour batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading evenly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl stir together granulated sugar and the 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Brush warm bars with the 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar; cool completely. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.