Cinnamon Bars

Rating: 3.8 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 44 Ratings

These simple cinnamon bars keep for a month in the freezer. And with a cinnamon-sugar coat on top, you're going to want to keep these on hand for when you're craving fall desserts.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set pan aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, the 2 teaspoons cinnamon, the baking powder, and baking soda; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan cook and stir brown sugar and the 2/3 cup butter over medium heat until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until combined.

  • Pour batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading evenly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.

  • In a small bowl stir together granulated sugar and the 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Brush warm bars with the 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar; cool completely. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; 1 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 52 mg sodium. 43 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 48 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 21 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019