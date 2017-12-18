Cilantro-Ginger Chicken with Peanuts

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Peanut, ginger, soy, and sesame flavors transport this quick chicken skillet recipe to Asia.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large heavy skillet heat peanut oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add peanuts, ginger, and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.

  • Add green onions, soy sauce, vinegar, and sesame oil to skillet. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro.

  • Serve chicken mixture over cabbage. If desired, top with additional cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium. 617 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 435 IU vitamin a; 29 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 5.0 stars
09/12/2019
5 stars, I loved it! But hubby didn't. He thought it tasted good, but the said the cilantro reminded him of spinach, which he hates. Maybe if I'd chopped it.....
