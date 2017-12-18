Cilantro-Ginger Chicken with Peanuts
Peanut, ginger, soy, and sesame flavors transport this quick chicken skillet recipe to Asia.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large heavy skillet heat peanut oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add peanuts, ginger, and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink.
Add green onions, soy sauce, vinegar, and sesame oil to skillet. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro.
Serve chicken mixture over cabbage. If desired, top with additional cilantro and serve with lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
235 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium. 617 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 435 IU vitamin a; 29 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;