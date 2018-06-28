Cilantro-Ginger Bulgur with Shrimp
Bulgur, best known for its role in Middle Eastern tabbouleh, lends its chewy texture and nutty taste to this low-calorie shrimp recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan combine bulgur, broth, water, jalapeños, ginger, 2 Tbsp. olive oil, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cucumber, green onions, cilantro, and lime zest. Fold in cooked shrimp. Drizzle with additional olive oil and season to taste with salt. Serve with lime wedges and, if desired, additional jalapeños, green onion, and cilantro.
Tips
Bulgur, best known for its supporting role in Middle Eastern tabbouleh, has a chewy texture and nutty taste. The longer the grain sits, the more liquid it soaks up, so dress any leftovers with additional lime juice and/or olive oil right before serving.
*Tip:
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
