Cider-Braised Chicken, Brussels Sprouts, and Apples

Rating: Unrated

Smaller Brussels sprouts tend to be sweeter than larger ones, so choose small to medium ones, if possible. Whichever size you get, look for sprouts with firm, compact heads and minimal blemishes or wilted leaves.

By Jill Johnson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
cook:
32 mins
total:
47 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crisp; remove from pan, reserving drippings in skillet. Add chicken, skin side down, and cook 10 minutes or until browned, turning once; remove from skillet. Add apples to the skillet and cook 4 minutes or until browned on both sides; remove from skillet. Drain and discard drippings from skillet.

    Advertisement

  • Add next four ingredients (through salt) to skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Return chicken to skillet. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Add apples and cook, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes more or until chicken is done (175°F).

  • Sprinkle with bacon before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
860 calories; fat 59g; cholesterol 295mg; saturated fat 17g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 25g; poly fat 12g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 13g; protein 52g; vitamin a 614.5IU; vitamin c 43.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 12.2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 35.1mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 840mg; potassium 804mg; calcium 49mg; iron 2.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/24/2021