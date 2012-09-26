Chunky Path Brownies

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Buttermilk adds tangy tenderness to these brownies while chocolate and marshmallows pave a sweet path.

Chunky Path Brownies

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan combine butter, the water, and the cocoa powder. Bring mixture just to boiling, stirring constantly. Remove pan from heat. Add chocolate mixture to flour mixture; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Beat for 1 minute more (batter will be thin). Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • Sprinkle marshmallows over hot brownies. Top with Chocolate Topper or Chocolate-Peanut Topper. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

  • To serve, remove uncut brownies from pan by lifting foil. Place on cutting board; cut into bars.

To Store:

Place brownies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (Chunky Path Brownies)

Per Serving:
155 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 84 mg sodium. 50 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 1 g protein; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Chocolate Topper

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine semisweet chocolate pieces, whipping cream, and butter.

  • Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted.

Chocolate-Peanut Topper

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine semisweet chocolate pieces, creamy peanut butter, and butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until mixture is smooth.

  • Sprinkle with chopped dry roasted peanuts.

Reviews

