Chunky Path Brownies
Buttermilk adds tangy tenderness to these brownies while chocolate and marshmallows pave a sweet path.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In a medium saucepan combine butter, the water, and the cocoa powder. Bring mixture just to boiling, stirring constantly. Remove pan from heat. Add chocolate mixture to flour mixture; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Beat for 1 minute more (batter will be thin). Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Sprinkle marshmallows over hot brownies. Top with Chocolate Topper or Chocolate-Peanut Topper. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
To serve, remove uncut brownies from pan by lifting foil. Place on cutting board; cut into bars.
To Store:
Place brownies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Chocolate Topper
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan combine semisweet chocolate pieces, whipping cream, and butter.
Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted.
Chocolate-Peanut Topper
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan combine semisweet chocolate pieces, creamy peanut butter, and butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until mixture is smooth.
Sprinkle with chopped dry roasted peanuts.