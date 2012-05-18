Chulibu'ul

In a large skillet cook corn in hot lard over medium-high heat until corn begins to lightly brown. Add sweet pepper and onion; cook for 3 to 5 minutes more or until vegetables begin to soften. Add tomatoes; cook until they release their juices. Stir in black-eyed peas, oregano, salt, savory, and black pepper; cook until heated through. Top with eggs. If desired, serve with Xnipek and pumpkin seeds.