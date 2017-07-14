Christmas Tree Coffee Brownies
In addition to your usual Christmas cookies, dress up your treat table this holiday season with Christmas brownies! These Christmas tree brownies will be popular with everyone at your holiday gathering.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; lightly grease. Set aside.Advertisement
In small saucepan stir semisweet chocolate and butter over low heat until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in brandy and vanilla. Transfer to large mixing bowl. Add sugars and eggs; beat on medium until well-combined.
Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add to chocolate-egg mixture. Beat on medium until well-combined. Stir in cherries and chopped chocolate. In a small bowl, stir together espresso powder and water. Add espresso mixture to batter and stir to combine. Spread batter in prepared pan.
Bake 30 minutes. Transfer to wire rack; cool completely. Slice the brownies in half lengthwise. Slice at a diagonal to form 22 "trees."
Transfer each tree to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. In a small saucepan, melt 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips, stirring until they are smooth. Transfer the melted chocolate into a piping bag. Cut off the tip and drizzle chocolate across each tree. Finish with green and white sprinkles.