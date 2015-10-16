Christmas Spice Cookie

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

For an extra-crispy crunch, we like to finish these spice cookies with a sprinkle of white and raw sugar.

By Recipe by Dorie Greenspan
Advertisement

Christmas Spice Cookie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Add dough and stir to combine. Working between sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper, roll the dough out to 1/4-inch thickness. Slide onto a cookie sheet and freeze at least 1 hour or chill at least 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a small bowl combine the white sanding sugar, raw sugar, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.

  • Peel the paper from the top of the dough. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut circles from dough (if dough is too firm, let stand a few minutes before cutting). Arrange 1 1/2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gather scraps, roll, and chill as above. Sprinkle tops of cutouts with sugar-cinnamon mixture.

  • Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden around the edges and on the bottom. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts (Christmas Spice Cookie)

Per Serving:
112 calories; 6 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 16 mg cholesterol; 95 mg sodium. 14 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 189 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 4 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Vanilla Cookie Dough Base

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.

    Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019