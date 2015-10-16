Christmas Spice Cookie
For an extra-crispy crunch, we like to finish these spice cookies with a sprinkle of white and raw sugar.
Christmas Spice Cookie
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl stir together 1/4 teaspoon of the cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Add dough and stir to combine. Working between sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper, roll the dough out to 1/4-inch thickness. Slide onto a cookie sheet and freeze at least 1 hour or chill at least 3 hours.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a small bowl combine the white sanding sugar, raw sugar, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.
-
Peel the paper from the top of the dough. Use a 2-inch round cutter to cut circles from dough (if dough is too firm, let stand a few minutes before cutting). Arrange 1 1/2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Gather scraps, roll, and chill as above. Sprinkle tops of cutouts with sugar-cinnamon mixture.
-
Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until golden around the edges and on the bottom. Cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes. Remove and cool on wire racks.
Nutrition Facts (Christmas Spice Cookie)
Vanilla Cookie Dough Base
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a very large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat on medium speed 3 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Add egg whites and vanilla; beat until combined. Gradually add flour, beating until combined.Advertisement