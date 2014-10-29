Christmas Cake Pops

Advertisement

Place remaining candy coating and chopped chocolate in a small saucepan. Heat over medium-low heat until melted and smooth, stirring frequently. Working in batches, dip balls into melted chocolate mixture. Allow excess to drip off; place balls on clean waxed paper-lined trays. After coating is set, transfer to storage containers and store, covered, in refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes before serving.

In a small microwave-safe dish heat 1 ounce of the coating (about 1/4 cup) on medium for 60 seconds until melted and smooth, stirring once. Dip one end of each lollipop stick into melted chocolate and poke sticks into balls (this helps the balls stay on the sticks). Freeze for 30 to 60 minutes more or until balls are firm.

Remove cooled cake from pan and crumble into a very large mixing bowl. Add desired-flavor frosting. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined. Using a small scoop, drop mixture into 1 1/2-inch mounds onto prepared trays; roll mounds into balls and freeze for 30 minutes.

Prepare desired-flavor cake mix according to package directions. Use any suggested pan size and bake according to package directions. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Line trays or baking sheets with waxed paper.

Try This! You can also make cake balls using the cake ball pan. Just follow the directions on the pan package to make the cake balls. (Cake balls may not be dense enough to work as pops; omit the stick and place them on a wire rack set over a sheet of waxed paper after coating.)

Snowman Cake Pop: Prepare as directed, using vanilla-flavored candy coating and white chocolate for the outside coating. Insert lollipop sticks into florist's foam to stand pops upright; let stand until firm. For the hat, roll out one large black gumdrop to 1/4 inch thickness. Attach to another gumdrop using extra melted coating mixture. Use coating mixture to attach hat to top of cake ball. Pipe small dots of black icing for eyes and mouth. For a nose, use extra icing to attach a sliver of orange gumdrop to face.

Reindeer Cake Pop: Prepare as directed, using chocolate-flavored candy coating and semisweet chocolate for the outside coating. After dipping the cake pop in coating mixture, press two miniature pretzels on top of the cake ball for antlers. Insert lollipop sticks into florist's foam to stand pops upright; let stand until firm. Pipe large dots of white frosting for eyes; top each dot with a miniature brown candy-coated chocolate piece. Use frosting to attach a red candy-coated peanut chocolate piece for nose.

Santa Belly Cake Pop: Prepare as directed, using only melted red candy coating for the outside coating. Insert lollipop sticks into florist's foam to stand pops upright; let stand until firm. Place black frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a ribbon tip; pipe belt around the middle of each ball. For belt buckle, cut the round bottom off a yellow gumdrop; press into belt. If desired, pipe decorative elements on belt buckle with additional black frosting. For buttons, pipe three dots of white frosting above the belt.