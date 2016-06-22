Chorizo & Squash Quesadillas
Chorizo comes in a variety of forms, shapes, and sizes. Dried smoked chorizo is sold in thin links that can be cut into pepperoni-like slices. Because of its high fat content, this sausage can be cooked and drained before adding to a dish. You can slice and eat dried chorizo without cooking, too -- a tasty addition to any cheese board!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 250°F. Place a baking sheet in oven. In a small bowl combine onion, lime juice, and a pinch kosher salt.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, heat an extra-large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe out skillet.
-
Top 4 of the tortillas with half of the cheese. Arrange zucchini and chorizo on each; top with remaining cheese and remaining tortillas. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet; heat over medium heat. Place two quesadillas in skillet. Cook 2 minutes each side until browned and cheese melts. Transfer to oven. Repeat with remaining quesadillas, adding more oil, if needed.
-
Stir cilantro into onions. Serve with quesadillas.