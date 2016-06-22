Chorizo & Squash Quesadillas

Chorizo comes in a variety of forms, shapes, and sizes. Dried smoked chorizo is sold in thin links that can be cut into pepperoni-like slices. Because of its high fat content, this sausage can be cooked and drained before adding to a dish. You can slice and eat dried chorizo without cooking, too -- a tasty addition to any cheese board!

By Anna Kovel
  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Place a baking sheet in oven. In a small bowl combine onion, lime juice, and a pinch kosher salt.

  • Meanwhile, heat an extra-large skillet over medium heat. Add chorizo. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Wipe out skillet.

  • Top 4 of the tortillas with half of the cheese. Arrange zucchini and chorizo on each; top with remaining cheese and remaining tortillas. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet; heat over medium heat. Place two quesadillas in skillet. Cook 2 minutes each side until browned and cheese melts. Transfer to oven. Repeat with remaining quesadillas, adding more oil, if needed.

  • Stir cilantro into onions. Serve with quesadillas.

Per Serving:
427 calories; 27 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 725 mg sodium. 252 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 823 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 469 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

