Chorizo-Potato Tacos with Collards

While it's easier to find collard greens and kale in the U.S., a dish like this in Mexico would use quelites (assorted Mexican wild greens). If quelites are available, swap them in for the greens.

By Jill Johnson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

30 mins
4
16 tacos
  • Trim center veins from collard greens; chop leaves (should have about 3 cups).

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add hash brown potatoes; cook 12 minutes or until golden, turning every 4 minutes. Remove from skillet.

  • Add sausage to skillet. Cook over medium heat 10 minutes or until browned and crispy. Stir in collard greens; cook until softened. Return hash browns to skillet; heat through.

  • Spoon sausage mixture onto warm tortillas. Add desired toppers and serve with lime wedges.

992 calories; fat 61g; cholesterol 103mg; saturated fat 19g; carbohydrates 75g; mono fat 24g; poly fat 15g; insoluble fiber 9g; sugars 2g; protein 38g; vitamin a 310.9IU; vitamin c 19.1mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 10.2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 27.4mcg; vitamin b12 2.3mcg; sodium 1644mg; potassium 1161mg; calcium 116mg; iron 4.7mg.
