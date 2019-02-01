Chorizo-Poblano Artichoke Dip

Preheat oven to 425°F. To roast peppers, halve peppers lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Wrap peppers in the foil and let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard. Chop roasted peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.