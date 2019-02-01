Chorizo-Poblano Artichoke Dip
Make sure you've got plenty of chips handy, because you'll be scraping the bowl for every last bite of this chorizo and artichoke dip. It's also super creamy, so if you want a slightly healthier party appetizer, you can serve it with veggie dippers too.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. To roast peppers, halve peppers lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes. Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes or until peppers are charred and very tender. Wrap peppers in the foil and let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Use a sharp knife to loosen edges of the skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard. Chop roasted peppers. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.Advertisement
Meanwhile, place artichoke hearts in a fine mesh sieve or colander. To remove excess liquid, firmly press on artichoke hearts with paper towels. Chop artichoke hearts. Set aside.
In a large skillet cook chorizo over medium-high heat until browned, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
In a large bowl stir together sour cream and flour until combined. Stir in mayonnaise, 1/2 cup of the cheese, roasted peppers, artichokes, chorizo, green onions, and cilantro. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and mixture is hot in the center. Cool 15 minutes. Top with additional sliced green onions and cilantro leaves.