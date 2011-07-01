Chorizo-Chile Burger

Unlike its cured counterpart from Spain, Mexican chorizo is super spicy. It's also fresh, which means it must be cooked. A bit of beef mixed in cuts the spice and pickled onions add an extra spark of flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
grill:
10 mins to 12 mins
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Chorizo-Chile Burger

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Poblano-Avocado Spread. Cover and refrigerate. For pickled onions, in medium saucepan of boiling water, heat onion slices 30 seconds. Transfer to bowl of ice water to cool. Drain. In second bowl combine cooled onions, lime juice, vinegar, cumin, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.

  • In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook chorizo about 5 minutes, until slightly browned and becoming crisp, breaking up meat with a spatula. Remove from heat. Spread on plate lined with paper towels to cool.

  • Build charcoal fire or preheat gas grill for direct cooking. In bowl combined cooled chorizo with ground beef. Form into six 3/4-inch thick patties. Indent center of each patty. Grill over medium heat, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes, until done (160°F), turning once midway through grilling time. Spread Poblano -Avocado Spread on buns. Layer patties and pickled onions on buns. Makes 6 burgers

Poblano-Avocado Spread

  • Char 1 fresh poblano pepper by holding with tongs over gas flame, placing on broiler rack, or baking on foil-lined baking sheet at 425°F for 20 to 25 minutes (until skin is blistered and brown). Wrap pepper in foil. Let stand 20 to 30 minutes, until cool enough to handle. Slip off blackened skin, twist off stem, and scoop out seeds; discard skin, stem, and seeds. Coarsely chop, then transfer to small bowl. Halve, pit, and peel 1 avocado. Mash half the avocado; add to chopped pepper. Slice remaining avocado half and stir into poblano-avocado in bowl. Stir in 2 Tbsp. lime juice, 1 Tbsp. chopped cilantro, 1 tsp. mayonnaise, and kosher or sea salt to taste.

Nutrition Facts (Chorizo-Chile Burger)

Per Serving:
514 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 759mg; potassium 648mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 30g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 54mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 5mg.

Poblano-Avocado Spread

Ingredients

Directions

  • Hold poblano pepper with tongs over gas flame of burner or broil until charred on all sides. (Or place pepper on a foil lined baking sheet. Bake in a 425 degree F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until skin is bubbly and browned.) Wrap in foil and lets stand for 20 to 30 minutes or until cool enough to handle. When cool enough to handle, slip off blackened skin, twist off stem, and scoop out seeds and discard. Coarsely chop and transfer to small bowl. Add half of the avocado and coarsely mash with a fork. Slice the remaining half of the avocado and add to the bowl. Stir in lime juice, cilantro and mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt.

