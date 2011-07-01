Chorizo-Chile Burger
Unlike its cured counterpart from Spain, Mexican chorizo is super spicy. It's also fresh, which means it must be cooked. A bit of beef mixed in cuts the spice and pickled onions add an extra spark of flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Chorizo-Chile Burger
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Chorizo-Chile Burger)
Per Serving:
514 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 759mg; potassium 648mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 30g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 54mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 81mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 5mg.