Chorizo-Chile Burger

Hold poblano pepper with tongs over gas flame of burner or broil until charred on all sides. (Or place pepper on a foil lined baking sheet. Bake in a 425 degree F oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until skin is bubbly and browned.) Wrap in foil and lets stand for 20 to 30 minutes or until cool enough to handle. When cool enough to handle, slip off blackened skin, twist off stem, and scoop out seeds and discard. Coarsely chop and transfer to small bowl. Add half of the avocado and coarsely mash with a fork. Slice the remaining half of the avocado and add to the bowl. Stir in lime juice, cilantro and mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt.