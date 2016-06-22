Chopped Green Bean Salad with Manchego

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Thanks to cheese, nuts, and farro this veggie-packed dish has 16 g protein to make it an all-in-one, nutrition-packed meal.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook green beans in lightly salted boiling water for 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Transfer beans with a slotted spoon to a bowl half-filled with ice water to stop cooking; drain and set aside. Meanwhile, finely shred 1 cup of the cheese; cut remaining cheese into bite-size pieces.

  • In a blender combine the vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper. Add the shredded cheese and olive oil; cover and blend until well-combined and creamy. In a large bowl combine the cooked beans, dressing, cheese pieces, almonds, raisins, and farro. Toss to combine.

Substitute Asiago or Parmesan cheese for the Manchego, if desired.

For 2 cups cooked farro, in a medium saucepan combine 3/4 cup uncooked farro and 1 1/2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes or until tender. Drain, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; 33 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 28 mg cholesterol; 447 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 953 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 41 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 347 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

