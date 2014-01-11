Chopped Chef's Salad
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
To Take:
To tote, place salad and dressing containers in an insulated bag with an ice pack.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
221 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 148 mg sodium. 614 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8600 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 157 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;