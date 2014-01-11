Chopped Chef's Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In four salad containers evenly layer lettuce, turkey, cucumber, tomato, eggs, and cheese. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. In a small screw-top jar combine vinegar, olive oil, basil, mustard, and pepper. Cover and shake well. Divide dressing evenly among four small containers. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, shake dressing. Drizzle one dressing portion over one salad portion. Cover and shake to combine or toss with a fork to combine.

To Take:

To tote, place salad and dressing containers in an insulated bag with an ice pack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; 12 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 147 mg cholesterol; 148 mg sodium. 614 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8600 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 157 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/10/2020