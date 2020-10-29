Choose-Your-Flavor Edible Cookie Dough

We love licking the beaters after mixing up cookie dough, too. And yes, we know that for our own safety we shouldn't eat raw eggs or raw flour. Thankfully with this edible cookie dough recipe that's free of eggs and tells you how to pasteurize flour yourself, we can still enjoy raw cookie dough that's safe to eat.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add both sugars and salt. Beat until combined, 1 to 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in milk and vanilla. Beat in flour. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Line a tray or baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Drop dough by small scoops onto prepared tray. Cover and chill about 1 hour until firm.

  • To store, transfer dough pieces to an airtight container. Cover and chill up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months.

*Pasteurized All-Purpose Flour

To make raw flour safe for eating, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread flour evenly in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder with the flour before pasteurizing.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 119 cal., 58 mg sodium

"Oreo" Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

Prepare as directed, except reduce chocolate chips to 1 cup and stir in 2 cups chopped chocolate sandwich cookies with white or red filling.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 121 cal., 3 g sat. fat, 73 mg sodium, 10 g sugars

Cake Batter Edible Cookie Dough

Prepare as directed, except omit semisweet chocolate chips. Stir in 1/2 cup red and green sprinkles, 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, and increase vanilla to 1 Tbsp.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 112 cal., 14 g carb., 0 g fiber, 10 g sugars

Peanut Butter Cup Edible Cookie Dough

Prepare as directed, except reduce butter to 3/4 cup, beat in 1/4 cup peanut butter with the butter, omit chocolate chips, and stir in 1 cup chopped chocolate-covered peanut butter cups.PER COOKIE 99 cal., 5 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 8 mg chol., 62 mg sodium, 14 g carb., 0 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 1 g pro.

Monster Edible Cookie Dough

Prepare as directed, except stir in 2 cups rolled oats with the flour before pasteurizing. Increase milk to 1/2 cup, reduce chocolate chips to 1/2 cup, add 1/2 cup peanut butter chips, and stir in 1 cup red and green chocolate-covered milk chocolate candies.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 141 cal., 11 mg chol., 65 mg sodium, 20 g carb., 2 g pro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 57mg; potassium 42mg; carbohydrates 16g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 121IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

