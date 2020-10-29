Choose-Your-Flavor Edible Cookie Dough
We love licking the beaters after mixing up cookie dough, too. And yes, we know that for our own safety we shouldn't eat raw eggs or raw flour. Thankfully with this edible cookie dough recipe that's free of eggs and tells you how to pasteurize flour yourself, we can still enjoy raw cookie dough that's safe to eat.
*Pasteurized All-Purpose Flour
To make raw flour safe for eating, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread flour evenly in a shallow baking pan. Bake 5 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
Chocolate-Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder with the flour before pasteurizing.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 119 cal., 58 mg sodium
"Oreo" Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough
Prepare as directed, except reduce chocolate chips to 1 cup and stir in 2 cups chopped chocolate sandwich cookies with white or red filling.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 121 cal., 3 g sat. fat, 73 mg sodium, 10 g sugars
Cake Batter Edible Cookie Dough
Prepare as directed, except omit semisweet chocolate chips. Stir in 1/2 cup red and green sprinkles, 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, and increase vanilla to 1 Tbsp.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 112 cal., 14 g carb., 0 g fiber, 10 g sugars
Peanut Butter Cup Edible Cookie Dough
Prepare as directed, except reduce butter to 3/4 cup, beat in 1/4 cup peanut butter with the butter, omit chocolate chips, and stir in 1 cup chopped chocolate-covered peanut butter cups.PER COOKIE 99 cal., 5 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 8 mg chol., 62 mg sodium, 14 g carb., 0 g fiber, 8 g sugars, 1 g pro.
Monster Edible Cookie Dough
Prepare as directed, except stir in 2 cups rolled oats with the flour before pasteurizing. Increase milk to 1/2 cup, reduce chocolate chips to 1/2 cup, add 1/2 cup peanut butter chips, and stir in 1 cup red and green chocolate-covered milk chocolate candies.PER COOKIE Same as above, except 141 cal., 11 mg chol., 65 mg sodium, 20 g carb., 2 g pro.