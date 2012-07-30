Chocomint Blossoms
Chocolate kiss cookies are a mainstay at holiday parties and bake sales, but this year, give them a minty update by switching milk-chocolate kisses for peppermint-swirl kisses.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, cocoa powder, and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and peppermint extract until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm.
If desired, immediately press a candy kiss into the center of each cookie. Transfer to wire racks; cool. If desired, drizzle with Minty Chocolate Drizzle.
*Tip:
For more healthful cookies, use only 1 cup all-purpose flour and add 1/2 cup whole wheat flour.
Peanut Butter Blossoms:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl beat 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup peanut butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in 1 egg, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Place 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sugar to coat. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are lightly browned. Immediately press a chocolate star or kiss into the center of each cookie. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Makes about 54 cookies.Nutrition analysis per serving: 96 calories, 2 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (2 g saturated fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 27 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Minty Chocolate Drizzle
Ingredients
Directions
In a small microwave-safe bowl combine chocolate, shortening, and peppermint extract. Microwave, uncovered, on 100 percent power (high) for 1 to 2 minutes or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds.