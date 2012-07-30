Chocomint Blossoms

Peanut Butter Blossoms:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl beat 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup peanut butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in 1 egg, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Place 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a shallow bowl. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in sugar to coat. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are lightly browned. Immediately press a chocolate star or kiss into the center of each cookie. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Makes about 54 cookies.Nutrition analysis per serving: 96 calories, 2 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (2 g saturated fat), 5 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 27 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 2% iron