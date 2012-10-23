Rating: 5 stars I made these cookies a couple of years ago. I didn't know there was a video then; we did it using the written instructions, which do not list marshmallows. We did them without the marshmallows, and they were great! Also did them without cutting the peanut butter cup in anything more than 1/2. They were adorable, and a lot of fun!

Rating: 3.0 stars The marshmallows were omitted from ingredients so here's the full recipe. Chocolaty Melting Snowmen 50m +9m per batch 20 pcs. 1/2 cup shortening 1/2 cup peanut butter 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon baking soda 1 egg 3 tablespoons milk 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 pound vanilla-flavored candy coating, coarsely chopped 20 bite-size chocolate-covered peanut butter cups, unwrapped, halved then cut in half cross wised for hats 10 lg. marshmallows. halved Brown and orange sprinkles or other candies and/or tinted frosting 1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat shortening and peanut butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in the granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in the cocoa powder and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. 2. Shape dough into twenty 1 3/4-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. 3. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until edges are just firm. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. 4. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Place cooled cookies on prepared baking sheet. In a medium microwave-safe bowl microwave candy coating on 50% power for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Place marshmallows on cookies. Spoon melted coating over each marshmallow to cover cookie and resemble melted snow. While coating is still tacky, add a peanut butter cup for a top hat and decorate with sprinkles or other candies to resemble snowman faces (If using frosting to make snowman faces, add it when the candy coating is dry.) Let stand until set.

Rating: 1 stars Are you kidding me? Recipe is missing steps and ingredients list is missing ingredients. Nice idea and nice end result. But you really kind of phoned it in as far as presenting this as a "recipe" didn't you?

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated These look like so much fun but there's just one problem. your printed recipe does not even mention the marshmallows needed to make them. It's a good thing there's a video to go alone with it.

Rating: Unrated We don't have "candy coating" available in Hong Kong, Is there a recipe so that I can make it myself?

Rating: Unrated I made these this past weekend and we got about 3 dozen 2 inch cookies... They are wonderful and so easy! I used reese's mini pb cups for the hats and white chocolate melting wafers for the snow. My 13-year old daughter decorated them all; very easy and very good!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Its a Reese's cup and a mini Reese's!

Rating: Unrated These turned out really cute! A couple of notes: The cookies are really bland but set up well. They may have been bland because I used baking powder in place of the baking soda, I wanted to be sure they would be "poofy". 2T. cookie scoop made 31 cookies. I baked them for 11 minutes and the middle was perfectly moist. I used almond bark for the snow and only needed a little less than 6 squares (1/2#), it was great because the hats stayed in place really well with the candy coating. 1 T. cookie scoop was the perfect amount of icing for each cookie. I used mini reeses for the hats and they still looked cute without a brim on the hat. I also used black Wilton sparkle gel for the eyes, adding the eyes after the candy cooled. They are adorable!!

Rating: Unrated I would suggest to use the reeses bells if able to find them

Rating: Unrated Just thought I would let you know that I pinned this a few weeks ago and sometime this weekend it went nuts and it's been pinned over 2,000 times so far.

Rating: Unrated YEAH I WISH I COULD PRINT IT OFF

Rating: Unrated with what can i use in place of peanut butter ?

Rating: Unrated We cut the mini reeses in half and put the peanut butter side down. Super easy to make, but took forever to decorate 10 dozen for a cookie swap. Start to finish-about 4 hours. Cooled the cookies in the fridge while decorating the next dozen. We multiplied the recipe 6x and it made 121 cookies.