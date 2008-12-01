Holiday Chocolate Bonbon Pops

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large food processor bowl, combine cookies and the 3/4 cup pecans. Cover and process with on/off turns until cookies are crushed. Add orange liqueur, cocoa powder, and corn syrup. Cover and process until combined.

  • Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Shape cookie mixture into 1-inch balls. Place balls on prepared baking sheet; insert a lollipop stick into each ball. Freeze for 30 minutes.

  • In a small saucepan, stir chocolate pieces and shortening over medium-low heat just until mixture is melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Spoon the melted chocolate over cookies. If desired, sprinkle with toasted coconut, nonpareils, and/or finely chopped pecans. Loosely cover and chill about 1 hour or until chocolate is set. If pops contain orange liqueur, the flavor will mellow in a few days.

Tips

Place pops in a single layer in airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Reviews

