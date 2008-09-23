Ganache-Glazed Peanut Butter Tart

Your friends and family won't be able to resist this luscious tart recipe that boasts a peanut butter filling and chocolate ganache topping.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

For crust:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, combine crushed chocolate cookies and the 3 tablespoons sugar. Stir in the melted butter. Press mixture onto the bottom of an ungreased 9-inch tart pan that has a removable bottom. Bake about 10 minutes or until set. Cool on a wire rack.

For filling:

  • In a medium saucepan, combine half-and-half, flour, and salt. Cook over medium heat until simmering, stirring frequently.

  • In a small bowl, combine egg yolks and the 1/3 cup sugar. Gradually whisk hot half-and-half mixture into egg yolk mixture. Return egg yolk mixture to saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Whisk in peanut butter and vanilla until combined. Pour into crust, spreading evenly. Cover and chill for 3 hours.

For ganache:

  • In a small saucepan, combine chocolate and the 5 tablespoons butter. Cook and stir over low heat until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in corn syrup; cool for 10 minutes.

  • Pour ganache over filling; tilt pan to allow ganache to flow evenly over tart. Cover and chill for 1 to 24 hours.

  • Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving. Using a small sharp knife, gently loosen edge of tart from side of pan; remove side of pan. Makes 16 servings.

