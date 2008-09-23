Ganache-Glazed Peanut Butter Tart
Your friends and family won't be able to resist this luscious tart recipe that boasts a peanut butter filling and chocolate ganache topping.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
4 stars, delicious, elegant, rich, and not hard to make--just allow time for the chillings, but it's thinner than it appeared in the photo so I wouldn't count on it feeding 16.. Everyone liked it and the ganache had a nice crisp "bite". But I had a hard time getting the filling to thicken while cooking; next time I'll add use 3 Tablespoons flour. And it was a pain to get out of the pan (I used springform without the fluted edge of a tart pan) so next time I'll try lining it w/parchment 1st.Read More