Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Dip half of the strawberries in the melted semisweet chocolate pieces, and the other half in the melted vanilla-flavored candy coating. To dip strawberries, hold each strawberry by the stem end and dip halfway into melted chocolate or candy coating. Allow excess chocolate or coating to drip off fruit. (Or, dip strawberry in both the melted candy coating and melted semisweet chocolate.) Place dipped berries on a baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper. If desired, immediately sprinkle chopped pecans or coconut onto dipped berries.