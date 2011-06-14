Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

A truly memorable treat on their own, these yummy morsels also can be used to embellish cakes, tortes, tarts, and many other festive desserts.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
45 mins
stand:
1 hr
Yield:
About 30
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse strawberries. Gently pat dry with paper towels.

  • In a small glass mixing bowl combine semisweet chocolate pieces and shortening. Pour very warm tap water (100 degrees F. to 110 degrees F.) in a larger glass mixing bowl to a depth of 1 inch. Place small bowl containing chocolate inside larger bowl. Stir the chocolate mixture constantly with rubber spatula until the chocolate mixture is completely melted and smooth (about 20 minutes). Replace warm water as necessary, always removing bowl containing chocolate mixture before adding water to larger bowl. Do not allow any water to drip into chocolate.

  • Coarsely chop the vanilla-flavored candy coating. Place in a heavy small saucepan. Heat over low heat, stirring frequently until melted.

  • Dip half of the strawberries in the melted semisweet chocolate pieces, and the other half in the melted vanilla-flavored candy coating. To dip strawberries, hold each strawberry by the stem end and dip halfway into melted chocolate or candy coating. Allow excess chocolate or coating to drip off fruit. (Or, dip strawberry in both the melted candy coating and melted semisweet chocolate.) Place dipped berries on a baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper. If desired, immediately sprinkle chopped pecans or coconut onto dipped berries.

  • Let stand at least 1 hour at room temperature or until firm. Serve immediately. Makes about 30.

After chocolate is firm, cover dipped berries loosely with foil and chill in the refrigerator for 6 to 8 hours. Let chilled berries stand at room temperature about 30 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
66 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; protein 1g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin c 11mg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.
