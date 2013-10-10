Chocolate Wreath Sugar Cookies
Shavings of chocolate add a sweet decoration to this classic sugar cookie. These cookies are pretty enough to gift to friends throughout the season.
Chocolate Wreath Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, milk, vanilla, and almond extract until combined. Beat in the ground almonds and as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough about 2 hours or until easy to handle.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough at a time to 1/8-inch thickness. Using a 3- to 3-1/2-inch round cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
-
Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are light brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.
-
On a cutting board, use a large chef's knife to chop chocolate bars into shards; set aside. Outline and flood cookies with glaze-consistency green-tinted Royal Icing. While icing is still wet, arrange chocolate shards in a wreath shape on each cookie. Attach red candy-coated chocolate pieces with icing.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts (Chocolate Wreath Sugar Cookies)
Royal Icing
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl stir together the powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the water and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined; beat on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until icing is very stiff. If not using right away, cover bowl with a damp paper towel and cover paper towel with plastic wrap; chill for up to 48 hours.Advertisement
**Tip:
Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.