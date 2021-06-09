Chocolate-Toffee Squares
No ice pop molds are needed for this frozen dessert. Just assemble in a baking pan and insert sticks before freezing solid. Try all four flavor variations throughout the summer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Strawberry Shortbread Squares
Prepare as directed, except use strawberry ice cream, white baking chips, and 1/3 cup crushed shortbread cookies and 2 Tbsp. multicolor sprinkles.Nutrition analysis per bar: 508 calories, 6 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate, 28 g total fat (16 g sat. fat), 36 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 50 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 9% Vitamin C, 106 mg sodium, 15% calcium, 2% iron
Mocha Ice Cream Bars
Prepare as directed, except use coffee ice cream, chopped bittersweet chocolate, and finely chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans.Nutrition analysis per bar: 471 calories, 6 g protein, 57 g carbohydrate, 30 g total fat (17 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 41 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin c, 54 mg sodium, 9% calcium, 22% iron
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars
Prepare as directed, except use chocolate ice cream, white baking chips, and finely chopped chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling.Nutrition analysis per bar: 556 calories, 6 g protein, 66 g carbohydrate, 31 g total fat (17 g sat. fat), 40 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 60 g total sugar, 10% Vitamin
a 2% Vitamin C. 159 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 7% iron