Chocolate-Toffee Squares

No ice pop molds are needed for this frozen dessert. Just assemble in a baking pan and insert sticks before freezing solid. Try all four flavor variations throughout the summer.

By Charlie Worthington
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil or parchment paper, extending foil or paper over edges. In a chilled large bowl stir ice cream until smooth. Spread in prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze overnight.

  • Line a baking sheet with foil; freeze at least 20 minutes. Using foil, lift ice cream from pan and cut into nine squares; insert a stick into each. Transfer to baking sheet; freeze 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, melt chocolate and oil in a double boiler, stirring occasionally. (Or combine chocolate and oil in a bowl and microwave on high 1 minute; stir. Microwave on high 45 seconds, stirring halfway.) Let cool 5 to 10 minutes or until about 100°F.

  • Dip each bar into chocolate. Sprinkle with toffee. Return to baking sheet; freeze 1 hour. If desired, wrap each bar; freeze up to 1 month. Makes 9.

Strawberry Shortbread Squares

Prepare as directed, except use strawberry ice cream, white baking chips, and 1/3 cup crushed shortbread cookies and 2 Tbsp. multicolor sprinkles.Nutrition analysis per bar: 508 calories, 6 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate, 28 g total fat (16 g sat. fat), 36 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 50 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 9% Vitamin C, 106 mg sodium, 15% calcium, 2% iron

Mocha Ice Cream Bars

Prepare as directed, except use coffee ice cream, chopped bittersweet chocolate, and finely chopped chocolate-covered coffee beans.Nutrition analysis per bar: 471 calories, 6 g protein, 57 g carbohydrate, 30 g total fat (17 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 41 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin c, 54 mg sodium, 9% calcium, 22% iron

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Bars

Prepare as directed, except use chocolate ice cream, white baking chips, and finely chopped chocolate sandwich cookies with white filling.Nutrition analysis per bar: 556 calories, 6 g protein, 66 g carbohydrate, 31 g total fat (17 g sat. fat), 40 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 60 g total sugar, 10% Vitamin
a 2% Vitamin C. 159 mg sodium, 14% calcium, 7% iron

585 calories; fat 36g; cholesterol 51mg; saturated fat 20g; carbohydrates 59g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 50g; protein 5g; vitamin a 404.2IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 4.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 130mg; potassium 191mg; calcium 123mg; iron 4.2mg.
