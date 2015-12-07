Chocolate-Strawberry Parfaits

Rating: Unrated

Strawberry desserts come in many forms, but we're partial to this chocolate parfait recipe that's healthy enough to enjoy for breakfast, too!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide chocolate yogurt between two parfait glasses. Top with half of the strawberries. Sprinkle with half of the crushed biscuits. Divide the strawberry yogurt between glasses. Top with the remaining strawberries and crushed biscuits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 22g; protein 13g; vitamin a 4.3IU; vitamin c 21.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 8.6mcg; sodium 98mg; potassium 173mg; calcium 156mg; iron 0.8mg.
Reviews

