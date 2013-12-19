Chocolate Pudding

Rating: 3.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 6 Ratings

For a classic, delicious chocolate recipe, you can't go wrong with chocolate pudding.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium heavy saucepan stir together sugar, cocoa powder, and cornstarch. Stir in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat.

  • Gradually stir about 1 cup of the hot mixture into egg yolks. Return egg yolk mixture to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla.

  • Pour pudding into a bowl. Cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap. Cool slightly and serve warm, or chill. (Do not stir during chilling.)

*Tip:

For the most intense chocolate flavor, use Dutch-process cocoa powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; 14 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 234 mg cholesterol; 96 mg sodium. 284 mg potassium; 54 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 48 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

