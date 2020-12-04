Chocolate-Peppermint Filled Spritz

Rating: Unrated

Avoid chilling dough for spritz like these delicious chocolate-peppermint cookies. You want the dough to be soft enough to press out.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
8 mins to 10 mins at 375° per batch
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 sandwich cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Chocolate-Peppermint Filled Spritz

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in yogurt, egg, vanilla, and peppermint extract. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour.

    Advertisement

  • Fit a cookie press with a rosette plate. Force unchilled dough through cookie press 1 inch apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. If desired, sprinkle half of the cookies with red sprinkles or peppermint candies. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm but not brown. Remove; cool on wire racks.

  • Spread bottoms of half of the cookies with Chocolate-Peppermint Filling. Top with bottoms of remaining cookies.

Nutrition Facts (Chocolate-Peppermint Filled Spritz)

Per Serving:
103 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 64mg; potassium 13mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 0g; sugar 4g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 191IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0mg.

Chocolate Peppermint Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Beat in 1 cup powdered sugar and cocoa powder. Beat in 3 Tbsp. of the milk, the vanilla, and peppermint extract until combined. Beat in the remaining 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar until fluffy. If necessary, beat in 1 to 2 Tbsp. additional milk to make filling spreadable.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/16/2020