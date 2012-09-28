Chocolate-Pecan Crunchies
Toasting the pecans intensifies the depth of flavor in these crispy chocolate wafer cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, the 1/4 cup cocoa powder, and the baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, maple syrup, and vanilla. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Stir in chocolate and pecans.
Place unchilled dough in a cookie press fitted with a ribbon-shape plate. Press dough into 6-inch-long ribbons onto prepared cookie sheets. Cut each long ribbon diagonally into 2-inch lengths, forming diamond shapes. Place shapes 1 inch apart.
Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool. If desired, sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar and Dutch-process cocoa powder before serving.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months.