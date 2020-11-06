Chocolate-Orange Sandwich Cookies

This copycat cookie recipe looks like the much-loved Milano cookies you buy at the store, but the cookie texture is more tender than crisp.

By Sammy Mila
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins (includes cooling)
Servings:
22
Yield:
22 sandwich cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl beat butter, powdered sugar, granulated sugar, and 1/4 tsp. salt with a mixer on medium until very light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Beat in orange zest and vanilla. Beat in flour.

  • Transfer dough to a large pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch round tip or a gallon-size resealable bag with the corner snipped off. For each batch, slide cookie template* under the parchment on prepared cookie sheet. Pipe dough onto parchment to fill template outlines. Remove template.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are just beginning to turn golden. Let cool on a wire rack.

  • For ganache: Place chocolate chips in a medium bowl. Heat cream in a small saucepan over medium until it begins to simmer (do not boil). Pour hot cream over chocolate; let stand 5 minutes. Gently stir until smooth. Let cool 20 to 30 minutes or until ganache is room temperature and of spreading consistency, stirring frequently.

  • Spread bottoms of half of the cookies with ganache. Top with remaining cookies. Let stand until ganache is set. Makes 22 sandwich cookies.

A template makes it easier to pipe equal ovals. Create the template by drawing 2 1/2×1 1/4-inch ovals 2 inches apart onto a sheet of parchment paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 15g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 150mg; potassium 44mg; carbohydrates 39g; fiber 2g; sugar 26g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 597IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 19mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

