Rating: Unrated Piece of cake!

Rating: Unrated I use carob powder (allergy to caffeine) and only 2 tbsp. sugar ... with or without Nutella ... try a blob of peanut butter??

Rating: Unrated Rosanne is right. It looks like a ¼ teaspoon of salt, but it would be nice to have a correct recipe.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated The recipe does not show salt, yet the demo shows salt being added. My question is, salt or no salt?

Rating: Unrated No Mary, not true. There are two little measuring spoons in the video. She uses the larger for the baking powder (1/2 tsp.) and the smaller for the salt, so I'm guessing like everyone else as 1/4 tsp. salt.

Rating: Unrated In the video the person is using the same measuring spoon for the baking powder and the salt so I would say use 1/2 teaspoon less if you you like using that much

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Why can't they ever tell you the nutrition info. and the calories?

Rating: Unrated Rosanne is right. It looks like a ¼ teaspoon of salt, but it sure would be nice to have a correct recipe.