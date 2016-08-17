Chocolate Monkey Bars
Crunchy peanut butter, cocoa powder, toasted oats, granola, pepitas -- what more could you ask for in a snack bar?
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with nonstick cooking spray.
-
In a 4- to 6-quart pot combine the first four ingredients (through cocoa powder). Cook and stir over medium heat until melted and nearly smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in the remaining ingredients.
-
Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan; press firmly. Cover with waxed paper, set another pan inside, and weigh mixture down with cans of food. Chill 1 to 2 hours or until firm enough to cut. Remove cans and pan. Using foil, lift uncut bars from pan. Cut into bars.
To store
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.