Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

Give pecan pie the year off and try this mixed nut and chocolate dessert at your holiday dinner for the perfect mix of sweet and salty.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare pastry. On a lightly floured surface, slightly flatten pastry. Roll into a 12-inch circle. Transfer to a 9-inch pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of plate, fold pastry under even with rim, and crimp as desired.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, and espresso powder until combined. Stir in nuts and chocolate.

  • Place pastry-lined pie plate on oven rack. Carefully pour filling into pastry shell. To prevent over- browning, cover edge of pie with foil. Bake 25 minutes; remove foil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. Cover; chill within 2 hours. Serve with cinnamon ice cream or Cinnamon Whipped Cream.

Cinnamon Whipped Cream

In a chilled small bowl beat 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 1/2 tsp. coffee liqueur (if desired), 1/4 tsp. vanilla, and 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl).

Mexican Chocolate

Look for Mexican chocolate, such as Ibarra or Taza, at Mexican markets or in the Hispanic section of supermarkets.

Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat with additional ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time (1/4 to 1/3 cup total), until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.

    Advertisement

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/18/2020