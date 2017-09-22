Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie
Give pecan pie the year off and try this mixed nut and chocolate dessert at your holiday dinner for the perfect mix of sweet and salty.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Chocolate Mixed Nut Pie
Ingredients
Directions
Cinnamon Whipped Cream
In a chilled small bowl beat 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 1/2 tsp. coffee liqueur (if desired), 1/4 tsp. vanilla, and 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl).
Mexican Chocolate
Look for Mexican chocolate, such as Ibarra or Taza, at Mexican markets or in the Hispanic section of supermarkets.