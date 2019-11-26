Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirl Coffee Cake

In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Spread half of the batter in the prepared pan. Spread with half of the chocolate-hazelnut spread and sprinkle with half of the Chocolate Streusel. Drop remaining batter in mounds onto layers in pan. Drizzle with remaining chocolate-hazelnut spread and sprinkle with remaining streusel.