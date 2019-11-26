Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirl Coffee Cake

Add some happy to your morning with a panful of this freshly baked coffee cake swirled chocolate.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking pan. In a small saucepan heat chocolate-hazelnut spread over low just until warm and is of drizzling consistency. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl stir together the next five ingredients (through salt). Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of mixture.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Spread half of the batter in the prepared pan. Spread with half of the chocolate-hazelnut spread and sprinkle with half of the Chocolate Streusel. Drop remaining batter in mounds onto layers in pan. Drizzle with remaining chocolate-hazelnut spread and sprinkle with remaining streusel.

  • Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Chocolate Streusel

In a large bowl stir together 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar, 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Stir in 2/3 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips. Drizzle with 1 cup melted butter and 1 tsp. vanilla. Toss with a fork to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
681 calories; 29 g total fat; 16 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 450 mg sodium. 133 mg potassium; 97 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 56 g sugar; 9 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 638 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 98 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 108 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

