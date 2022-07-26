Chocolate-Hazelnut Smoothie Bowl

Chocolate lovers will love starting out the day with this frosty smoothie bowl. Top with berries and coconut for a fruity, nutty finish.

Sarah Brekke, MS
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Updated on August 15, 2022
Chocolate-Hazelnut Smoothie Bowl
Photo: Jacob Fox
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

  • 3 bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen

  • ½ cup fat-free milk

  • ¼ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

  • 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

  • ½ cup fresh raspberries and/or sliced strawberries

  • ¼ cup toasted large coconut flakes

  • 2 - 3 tablespoon cacao nibs or miniature semisweet chocolate chips

  • Chopped toasted hazelnuts (optional)

Directions

  1. In a blender combine the first five ingredients (through vanilla). Cover and blend until smooth and the texture of soft ice cream.

  2. Divide mixture between 2 shallow bowls. Top each with berries, coconut, and cocoa nibs.

Tips

Serve for a decadent breakfast or as a dessert.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

533 Calories
23g Fat
78g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 533
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 29%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Sodium 44mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 78g 28%
Total Sugars 48g
Protein 10g
Vitamin C 23.5mg 118%
Calcium 138mg 11%
Iron 2.9mg 16%
Potassium 908mg 19%
Folate, total 46.6mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.3mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.7mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

