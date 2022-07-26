Recipes and Cooking Chocolate-Hazelnut Smoothie Bowl Chocolate lovers will love starting out the day with this frosty smoothie bowl. Top with berries and coconut for a fruity, nutty finish. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jacob Fox Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen ½ cup fat-free milk ¼ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon vanilla ½ cup fresh raspberries and/or sliced strawberries ¼ cup toasted large coconut flakes 2 - 3 tablespoon cacao nibs or miniature semisweet chocolate chips Chopped toasted hazelnuts (optional) Directions In a blender combine the first five ingredients (through vanilla). Cover and blend until smooth and the texture of soft ice cream. Divide mixture between 2 shallow bowls. Top each with berries, coconut, and cocoa nibs. Tips Serve for a decadent breakfast or as a dessert. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 533 Calories 23g Fat 78g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 533 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Sodium 44mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 78g 28% Total Sugars 48g Protein 10g Vitamin C 23.5mg 118% Calcium 138mg 11% Iron 2.9mg 16% Potassium 908mg 19% Folate, total 46.6mcg Vitamin B-12 0.3mcg Vitamin B-6 0.7mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.