Chocolate-Hazelnut Bacon Layer Cake

Rating: 3.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

Reimagine a classic pair -- chocolate and hazelnut -- by adding bacon to this decadent layer cake.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Chocolate-Hazelnut Bacon Layer Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease two 8-inch round cake pans and dust with cocoa powder; set aside. In a large bowl stir together the next six ingredients (through salt). Whisk together eggs, water, buttermilk, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture all at once; whisk until smooth. Stir in half of the bacon. Pour batter into pans (batter will be thin).

  • Bake about 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans for 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool on wire racks.

  • For filling, in a bowl combine chocolate-hazelnut spread, the remaining bacon, and the hazelnuts.

  • Place one cake layer on a platter. Spread with filling. Add remaining cake layer. Spread top with Ganache, allowing it to drip down sides of cake. If desired, top with additional crumbled, cooked bacon and chopped toasted hazelnuts.

*Tip

To make 3/4 cup sour milk, place 2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 3/4 cup; stir. Let stand 5 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts (Chocolate-Hazelnut Bacon Layer Cake)

Per Serving:
301 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 262mg; potassium 191mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 3g; sugar 24g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 163IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 58mg; iron 2mg.

Ganache

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat heavy cream just until simmering. Pour over chocolate pieces (do not stir). Let stand 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. Cool for 15 minutes or until desired consistency.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2017
