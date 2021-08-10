Chocolate-Hazelnut and Berry Folded Crepe

On a work surface lay crepe, browned side down. Make a slit from one edge of the crepe to the center. Spread chocolate hazelnut spread over one quadrant of the crepe, add strawberries to one quadrant, add bananas to a quadrant. Spread jam over last quadrant and top with corn flakes. Starting at the slit, lift and fold each quadrant of the crepe over the next. In a large skillet heat butter over medium. Add folded crepe. Cook for 1 minute, pressing very lightly. Turn and cook for 1 minute more or until warmed through. Transfer to a plate. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar.