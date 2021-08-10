Chocolate-Hazelnut and Berry Folded Crepe
We gave the viral quad quesadilla recipe a breakfast spin by using a crepe instead of a tortilla and stuffing with breakfast ingredients.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Carson Downing
Homemade Crepes:
1 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 T vegetable oil
1/4 tsp salt
In a medium bowl whisk all together until smooth. Heat a lightly oiled 10-inch flared nonstick skillet over medium-hi. Add 1/4 cup batter to skillet, swirling skillet to cover bottom evenly with batter. Cook 45 seconds or until browned on one side. Invert onto paper towels Repeat with remaining batter. Store in an airtight container, with waxed paper in between, in the refrigerator for 5 days or freeze up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
438 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 38mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 60g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 24g; protein 4g; vitamin a 570.8IU; vitamin c 24.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 41.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 251mg; potassium 201mg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.8mg.