Chocolate Gingerbread Drops
This drop cookie recipe features a moist blend of gingerbread, chocolate, and cherries.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375F. In large mixing bowl beat shortening with electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, ginger, allspice, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in molasses and egg. Beat in as much flour as you can with mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the cherries, and chocolate.Advertisement
-
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake about 8 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Transfer to wire racks to cool.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
94 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 48 mg sodium. 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;