Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels

Rating: 4.13 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 16 Ratings

This easy recipe requires only three ingredients and makes a great holiday gift!

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper; set aside. Spread half of the pretzels with peanut butter. Top with the remaining pretzels. Arrange pretzel sandwiches on the prepared baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl microwave chocolate on 100 percent power (high) for 30 to 60 seconds or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle melted chocolate over pretzel sandwiches. Let stand until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Make it a Gift:

Package pretzels in small tins or gift bags. Punch nine circles from magazine pages with a 1-inch scallop-edge punch. Roll eight of them and secure together with double-stick tape. Top rolls with the last circle and place over paper ribbon wrapped around a tin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 40 mg sodium. 28 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019