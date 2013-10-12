Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Pretzels
This easy recipe requires only three ingredients and makes a great holiday gift!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper or parchment paper; set aside. Spread half of the pretzels with peanut butter. Top with the remaining pretzels. Arrange pretzel sandwiches on the prepared baking sheet.Advertisement
-
In a small microwave-safe bowl microwave chocolate on 100 percent power (high) for 30 to 60 seconds or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle melted chocolate over pretzel sandwiches. Let stand until chocolate is set. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Make it a Gift:
Package pretzels in small tins or gift bags. Punch nine circles from magazine pages with a 1-inch scallop-edge punch. Roll eight of them and secure together with double-stick tape. Top rolls with the last circle and place over paper ribbon wrapped around a tin.